Derby County

‘Lovely’, ‘Positive for Rooney’ – Many Derby County fans react to significant off-field news

Published

5 mins ago

on

Many Derby County fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the EFL are set to allow the club to sign out of contract players. 

The decision has been made in order for the Rams to bring in some fresh faces ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, with Derby being granted permission to sign players under set rules.

Any players that move to Pride Park permanently are only permitted to do so on a contract that lasts for one season exactly, whilst loan deals are to only be allowed to last for just half a campaign.

This news comes in the wake of the club only being able to field nine senior players against Manchester United in their recent pre-season friendly.

Naturally the news of this development didn’t take long to reach the Derby faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the announcement earlier today.

