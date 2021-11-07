‘Lovely news for a Sunday morning’, ‘Play Payero’ – These Middlesbrough fans react as club make significant announcement

In what was football’s worst kept secret since last night, Middlesbrough have officially confirmed the appointment of Chris Wilder as their new manager.

It has seemingly been in the works for weeks, but yesterday morning Neil Warnock was informed that his services as Boro’s boss would no longer be required following their clash with West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns – a match they ended up drawing 1-1.

Warnock’s departure was confirmed shortly after the final whistle was blown and it was made clear in his post-match press conference that another figure had already agreed to take charge – that man being Wilder.

The ex-Sheffield United man had been out of work since departing the Blades in March of this year and he has clearly been waiting for the right opportunity to get back into management.

Wilder could have potentially waited for a Premier League club but it is Boro who he has headed to, and it’s been confirmed that his sidekick Alan Knill will be joining him at the Riverside as assistant manager.

Middlesbrough fans have been reacting to the official news that Wilder is the man to step into Warnock’s shoes in the dugout and there seems to be a majority delight from supporters on social media.

For the love of god Steve, back this man in the transfer market, let him do his thing and we can have a right go at this league — Jebb (@jackinthebox999) November 7, 2021

just remember he had no money at sheff utd and still took them to the prem — jenson duffy. (@jenson_duffy) November 7, 2021

Welcome to Boro Chris! Hope we hit the ground running, 2 weeks to get settled in now before the next game #UTB — Hazel (@8252Hazel) November 7, 2021

Not fully behind this, but I will be fully behind the team as always. Hopefully he will replicate what he did at Sheff Utd. #UTB — Will (@will_tyerman) November 7, 2021

Welcome boss play Payero and please keep the ball on the ground — Ty 🇦🇷 (@_TY_97) November 7, 2021

welcome chris! looking forward to the future now. come on boro 🔴⚪️ — dana (@danamalt) November 7, 2021

Welcome to the Boro Chris. Fantastic appointment. 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 #UTB — Gibson is King (@Gibson_Is_King) November 7, 2021

Welcome gaffer. Don’t sit on 1-0 leads 👍 — Mikey🇦🇹 (@mikeydennis7) November 7, 2021

Good luck to chris and his staff, hopefully a very exciting time for the club going forward UTB — david ball (@daveyballyXIIII) November 7, 2021

Lovely news for a Sunday morning — Faheem Majid (@faheem_majid) November 7, 2021