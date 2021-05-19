‘Loved every second’ – Shane Ferguson sends heartwarming Millwall message as departure is confirmed

Millwall have recently confirmed that Shane Ferguson will leave the club this summer, when his contract with the Lions reaches a conclusion.

Ferguson signed for the club permanently back in 2016, having previously been on the books with the likes of Newcastle United and Rangers earlier in his senior career.

The Northern Irishman made 217 appearances in total for the London-based side, which included playing his part in the club’s promotion-winning season in the 2016/17 campaign in League One.

But he has found regular game time hard to come by in this year’s campaign, with Ferguson making 16 appearances in all competitions for Gary Rowett’s side.

Millwall finished 11th in the Championship table this term, although their season ended in disappointment after they were thrashed 6-1 by Coventry City on the final day of the 2020/21 campaign.

Ferguson’s last appearance for Millwall came as a late substitute against Derby County, in a 1-0 win for Gary Rowett’s side at Pride Park.

Ferguson took to Twitter to thank everyone associated with Millwall for his memories with the club, that he stated he’ll never forget, which will be pleasing to hear for the club’s supporters.

Thanks to everyone @MillwallFC for the past 6yrs. Loved every second at the club so many great memories that I will never forget. Staff, players and fans, thank u for welcoming me to the club and for the messages since I have left, it means a lot to me and my family 🦁💙 pic.twitter.com/yZPaVyM7PN — shane ferguson (@shane_fergie) May 18, 2021

It’s set to be an interesting summer ahead for Millwall, as they look to rebuild ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, where they’re likely to be targeting a top-half finish under Rowett’s management.

The Verdict:

He’s been a fantastic servant to the club over the years.

Ferguson has had plenty of fond memories in his time with Millwall, and it’s great to see him looking back on those in his recent social post.

He’ll be missed by the Millwall supporters, and it’s a shame he couldn’t get the send off from them due to the off-field situation.

It’ll be interesting to see which club he heads to ahead of the new league campaign though, as I feel he could still be a strong addition to some Championship teams this summer.