‘Love you already’ – These Portsmouth fans react to new transfer arrival

Denver Hume’s long running association with Sunderland has come to an end, with him joining fellow Sky Bet League One side Portsmouth on Wednesday afternoon.

Hume had been with the Black Cats from his youth football days but minutes were getting hard to come by this season under Lee Johnson, with him earning just 155 in the league this campaign.

Indeed, it seemed as though this month a move away could be on the cards for him and that is what has happened, with Danny Cowley’s Portsmouth paying an undisclosed fee to bring him from the north east down to the south coast.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the reaction from Portsmouth fans on social media, with many seemingly happy at this transfer deal:

🔵 @Denver_Hume is a 𝗕𝗟𝗨𝗘! ✍️ The wing-back has completed a move to #Pompey from Sunderland for an undisclosed fee — Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) January 26, 2022

Welcome Denver, let’s hope this is a good one 🔵 — James🇸🇻 (@Jamesr02_) January 26, 2022

Let’s go welcome lad — PompeyHazza🐮 (@PompeyHazza9) January 26, 2022

Welcome to Pompey mate x — Hayden (@Hayden_PFC) January 26, 2022

Love you already — (H)Ell (@bericszn) January 26, 2022

THERE HE ISSSSS — Ethan (@PUPethan) January 26, 2022

Hume will now be determined to repay the faith that Cowley has shown in him, as he looks to put a tough few months at Sunderland behind him.

