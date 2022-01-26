Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Love you already’ – These Portsmouth fans react to new transfer arrival

Published

2 mins ago

on

Denver Hume’s long running association with Sunderland has come to an end, with him joining fellow Sky Bet League One side Portsmouth on Wednesday afternoon.

Hume had been with the Black Cats from his youth football days but minutes were getting hard to come by this season under Lee Johnson, with him earning just 155 in the league this campaign.

Indeed, it seemed as though this month a move away could be on the cards for him and that is what has happened, with Danny Cowley’s Portsmouth paying an undisclosed fee to bring him from the north east down to the south coast.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the reaction from Portsmouth fans on social media, with many seemingly happy at this transfer deal:

Hume will now be determined to repay the faith that Cowley has shown in him, as he looks to put a tough few months at Sunderland behind him.

Quiz: Have any of these 28 ex-Portsmouth players ever played for Southampton?

1 of 28

David Connolly


Related Topics:

Editor and writer usually found at a game in London.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Love you already’ – These Portsmouth fans react to new transfer arrival

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: