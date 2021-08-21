Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Blackburn Rovers

‘Love to see’ – Plenty of Blackburn fans react to confirmed team news for West Brom clash

Published

7 mins ago

on

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to continue their impressive start to the Championship season on Saturday afternoon, as they host West Brom at Ewood Park.

Rovers go into the game unbeaten in the league this season, having claimed seven points from their three Championship games since the start of the campaign.

West Brom have also taken seven points from their three Championship outings to date, and they start the afternoon top of the second-tier standings on goal difference.

Perhaps with that in mind, Tony Mowbray has named a side that shows one change from the one that won 2-1 at Nottingham Forest one Wednesday, as he looks to get three points against his former club.

That alteration sees Blackburn-supporting on-loan Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson come into the side for his debut, with Tyrhys Dolan dropping to the bench.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Blackburn fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Rovers supporters had to say.


