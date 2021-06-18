‘Love to see it’, ‘Wow’ – These Luton Town fans react as 30-y/o signs

Luton Town confirmed that Henri Lansbury will be the club’s fifth new summer signing as he agreed a deal at Kenilworth Road.

✍️ We are delighted to announce a second new signing of the day, with midfielder Henri Lansbury agreeing terms to join the Hatters!#COYH — LutonTown (@LutonTown) June 18, 2021

The 30-year-old spent the final part of the previous campaign with Bristol City but it was announced today that he would be joining the Hatters when his deal with the Robins expires at the end of the month.

Bringing in the former Nottingham Forest man will provide Nathan Jones’ squad with experience and depth in the middle of the park, and Lansbury will hope to become a key player for Luton.

Given his pedigree, with Lansbury having been an influential player at this level in the past, it’s fair to say that his arrival has gone down well with the fans, even if some were concerned with his injury record over the years.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer news from a section of the support on Twitter…

Experienced championship players you do just love to see it, really firming ourselves in the division and we still have eyes pointed up — 𝑇𝑟𝑎𝑐𝑒 (@TraceTrace04) June 18, 2021

Played for a few years alongside Chrissy Cohen in Forest’s midfield. Class act. Another one with real class and obviously of the right mentality. Very impressive signing. Wow. — LutonTownExile (@LutonTownExile) June 18, 2021

Wow. What a signing!!!!! If we can get him fit, we have one top player!! Wow. Happy Friday 🧡 — Jason (@JasonLTFC) June 18, 2021

What a signing! Up the town! — Andy Carron ⭐ (@HatterCarron) June 18, 2021

Great signing! Welcome Henri! — David Foxen (@SAMBeastDavid) June 18, 2021

NJ what happened to bringing in young and hungry talent? Our wage bill must be bursting at the seams! — Liam B (@liam_brandom) June 18, 2021

Crikey I can't keep up. Welcome Henri! — 💙🧡Donna Janes💙🧡 (@DottieJanes) June 18, 2021