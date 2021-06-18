Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Luton Town

‘Love to see it’, ‘Wow’ – These Luton Town fans react as 30-y/o signs

Luton Town confirmed that Henri Lansbury will be the club’s fifth new summer signing as he agreed a deal at Kenilworth Road.

The 30-year-old spent the final part of the previous campaign with Bristol City but it was announced today that he would be joining the Hatters when his deal with the Robins expires at the end of the month.

Bringing in the former Nottingham Forest man will provide Nathan Jones’ squad with experience and depth in the middle of the park, and Lansbury will hope to become a key player for Luton.

Given his pedigree, with Lansbury having been an influential player at this level in the past, it’s fair to say that his arrival has gone down well with the fans, even if some were concerned with his injury record over the years.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer news from a section of the support on Twitter…


