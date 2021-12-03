Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

‘Love to see it’, ‘We’re staying up’ – These Derby County fans are delighted as player footage shared

Published

5 mins ago

on

Derby County’s Krystian Bielik is back in light training as he steps up his recovery from a serious knee injury.

The 23-year-old hasn’t featured for the Rams since he was forced off against Bristol City at the end of January earlier this year.

That was the second major knee issue that Bielik has had in his career, and it came at a time when he was playing really well for Wayne Rooney’s side in a defensive midfield role.

And, whilst he still has work to do to get back to full match fitness, the Derby social media team shared a short clip of the Polish international back out on the grass as he looks to build his fitness.

Have any of these 30 ex-Derby County players ever played abroad?

1 of 30

John Brayford

As you would expect, it was an update that delighted the Derby support, who remember what an important player Bielik was before his latest setback, although some are also worried that he may depart in the New Year now.

Here we look at some of the reaction on Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Love to see it’, ‘We’re staying up’ – These Derby County fans are delighted as player footage shared

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: