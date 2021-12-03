‘Love to see it’, ‘We’re staying up’ – These Derby County fans are delighted as player footage shared

Derby County’s Krystian Bielik is back in light training as he steps up his recovery from a serious knee injury.

The 23-year-old hasn’t featured for the Rams since he was forced off against Bristol City at the end of January earlier this year.

That was the second major knee issue that Bielik has had in his career, and it came at a time when he was playing really well for Wayne Rooney’s side in a defensive midfield role.

And, whilst he still has work to do to get back to full match fitness, the Derby social media team shared a short clip of the Polish international back out on the grass as he looks to build his fitness.

As you would expect, it was an update that delighted the Derby support, who remember what an important player Bielik was before his latest setback, although some are also worried that he may depart in the New Year now.

Here we look at some of the reaction on Twitter…

Love to see it 🇵🇱🐏 https://t.co/pJivGl2GN6 — 𝐆 𝐄 𝐌 (@Gem_Szr) December 2, 2021

we’re staying up if this man comes back before the new year. https://t.co/PcBu0cUvDx — joe ❁ (@jxe_l) December 2, 2021

Bittersweet to see Krystian Bielik back on a pitch at last while knowing he'll be part of January's fire sale… https://t.co/yxsIsHZCLp — Ben Stanley (@BDStanley) December 2, 2021

Please just do not sell him. — DCFC (@DcfcFansTalk) December 2, 2021

We need him badly this team wont be good without him in the middle of the group. — Michael Woodward (@miwoodward1884) December 2, 2021

This is great to see — James Hudson (@hudsonjames1981) December 2, 2021

Could be the best Xmas present ever COYR — Michael Fletcher (@gemini3663) December 2, 2021