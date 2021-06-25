‘Love to see it’, ‘We signed an actual striker’ – These Bristol Rovers fans react as sixth summer addition is confirmed

Joey Barton has been getting busy this summer already with shaping the Bristol Rovers squad how he sees fit, and he’s now added a sixth addition to the Gas ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

Rovers were relegated to League Two last season, with the damage already really done before Barton arrived to replace Paul Tisdale.

After five seasons in League One, Rovers’ time in the third tier was over and a restructure occurred not long after, with the director of football position being removed and Barton given more control over transfers.

Defenders Nick Anderton, Mark Hughes and Connor Taylor have all joined as well as two of Barton’s old Fleetwood midfielders in Paul Coutts and Sam Finley, and he’s returned to the pool of players he coached at the Cod Army once again to make a sixth summer signing.

Harvey Saunders made 21 league appearances for Fleetwood last season, scoring three times but the 23-year-old was released by the Lancashire club at the end of this past season.

Now he’s linked up with Barton once again, this time at the Memorial Stadium where he will hope to obtain more first-team minutes after spending a lot of last season on the bench for Fleetwood.

Rovers fans have been reacting to the signing and it seems as though the fact a forward player has come in through the doors is really exciting for them.

Ohhh Yeahhhh!!!!!! A striker!!!!! At last!! pic.twitter.com/5cXqfm3ODO — Patricia Gardener 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿💙🇫🇷🇩🇪🇪🇸 (@Trishiboo) June 25, 2021

Here we go then…an actual forward!!..😂👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/p0mpwUEJ3m — Bluedog (@Bluedog1883) June 25, 2021

Good stuff, now time to announce Collins — Kieran Eades (@KieranEades) June 25, 2021

Pleased with that, nice to have an addition up top! — Daniel Sheppard (@DanielShepps) June 25, 2021

Love to see a striker signed 👌 — Finch141 (@sfry0804) June 25, 2021

No pressure but just score lots of goals 👍 — OSE (@OSE45147025) June 25, 2021

We signed an actual striker https://t.co/zUwqVy5QKw — Russ King (@rking89) June 25, 2021

Hopefully a place for him to finally flourish, attack starting to take shape and still a few more to come 🔥 https://t.co/NiMReA0GDY — Jack⚽ (@Jackobrfc999) June 25, 2021

Love to see it https://t.co/gI1NvD31hE — Blake (UTG)💙🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@blake_hyett) June 25, 2021