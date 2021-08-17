Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bolton Wanderers

‘Love to see it’ – These Bolton fans react to confirmation of significant player news

Bolton Wanderers midfielder Ronan Darcy has signed a new contract with the Trotters, the League One club have confirmed.

A graduate of Bolton’s academy, Darcy made his professional debut for the club as an 18-year-old back in May 2019.

Since then, Darcy has gone on to make 34 senior appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring twice in that time.

Darcy’s current contract with Bolton had been set to expire at the end of this season, although that is no longer the case, with it now being announced that the midfielder has signed an extended deal with the club, securing his future until the summer of 2023.

However, it will be a few months before Darcy is in action for Bolton again, with it also revealed that the 20-year-old is now set to move a club in Norway on loan until December, in order for him to enjoy more regular first-team football.

Taking to Twitter to react to that news, plenty of Bolton fans were keen to give their thoughts on a new deal for Darcy.

Here, we take a look what some of those Trotters supporters had to say.


