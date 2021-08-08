Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Love to see it’, ‘Pure emotion’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to player’s performance

Many Ipswich Town fans have taken to Twitter to react to Macauley Bonne’s performance in yesterday’s draw against newly promoted Morecambe. 

The Tractor Boys took to the pitch at Portman Road yesterday as they looked to get their promotion push off to the perfect start in front of a packed out home crowd, however they were well matched by the Shrimps.

Cole Stockton opened the scoring for the away side before Scott Fraser levelled matters with his first goal for Ipswich, before the Morecambe striker claimed his second of the afternoon with just over 15 minutes to play.

Then came the big moment for Bonne as he netted in stoppage time to earn his side a share of the spoils.

Naturally Bonne’s impact off the bench prompted plenty of reaction from the Ipswich Town faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the goal.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.


