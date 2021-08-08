‘Love to see it’, ‘Pure emotion’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to player’s performance

Many Ipswich Town fans have taken to Twitter to react to Macauley Bonne’s performance in yesterday’s draw against newly promoted Morecambe.

The Tractor Boys took to the pitch at Portman Road yesterday as they looked to get their promotion push off to the perfect start in front of a packed out home crowd, however they were well matched by the Shrimps.

Cole Stockton opened the scoring for the away side before Scott Fraser levelled matters with his first goal for Ipswich, before the Morecambe striker claimed his second of the afternoon with just over 15 minutes to play.

Then came the big moment for Bonne as he netted in stoppage time to earn his side a share of the spoils.

Naturally Bonne’s impact off the bench prompted plenty of reaction from the Ipswich Town faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the goal.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

Pure emotion when that went in like — Samuel Sheppard (@Azyerrr) August 7, 2021

Proper delighted for you @MBonne9 – that's the kind of moment any Town fan dreams of doing themselves. Hopefully the next one for you will be a winner! — Olly Fayers (@ollyfayers) August 7, 2021

Gotta say the lads looked good out there today despite the result. High tempo, closing players down, hard work. These lot look like they want to be here. Such a breath of fresh air. The mistakes will go with time but seeing this today has made me more confident of a top 2 finish — The Xenomorph 💙 (@facegrabber) August 7, 2021

💙💙💙 — IPSWICH TOWN Bible 💙 (@ITFC_bible) August 7, 2021

Great finish — Ross ‘Smudger’ Smith (@rossinhosmith) August 7, 2021

Good lad💙 — Dale (@DaleITFC) August 7, 2021

Bloody love this picture… aside from Chambo, when was the last time we had a player kiss the badge and know he truly meant it? https://t.co/OCUiSzlnyO — Amy Downes (@tractorgirlamy8) August 8, 2021

Thought he and Norwood changed the game when they came on, ONE OF OUR OWN💙💙 https://t.co/wDtmxTqAhP — Liam 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@liamharding96) August 7, 2021

Love to see it https://t.co/wqvGucq7Ww — lucy (@lllllluce) August 7, 2021