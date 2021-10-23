‘Love to see it’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react to confirmed team news for Charlton clash

Sunderland will be looking to continue their strong start to the League One season on Saturday afternoon, as they host Charlton Athletic at The Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats go into the game second in the third-tier standings, one point behind league leaders Plymouth and with two games in hand, having won four of their last five league outings.

Charlton meanwhile, go into the game third from bottom of the table after winning just one of their last eight in the league, with this their first match since the sacking of Nigel Adkins, with club legend Johnnie Jackson taking temporary charge of the Addicks.

Perhaps with that in mind, Sunderland manager Lee Johnson has named a side that shows that is unchanged from the one that thrashed Crewe 4-0 in midweek, while Corry Evans, Lynden Gooch and Frederik Alves all return to the matchday squad with places on the bench.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Sunderland fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

Dajaku on the bench?🥲 — Ethan Smith (@EthanSmith1717) October 23, 2021

Bench looking a lot stronger again. Ha’way the red and white wizards — Chris Richardson (@ChrisRichFTM) October 23, 2021

Gooch to come on. Flying diving header 95th minute, Sunderland win. FTM — Danny (@DannySAFC_) October 23, 2021

Nice to see a few familiar faces back on the bench — ben🛸 (@bennnsafc) October 23, 2021

Strong bench again 🙌 — newby18 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@newby08) October 23, 2021

Dajaku I see you 😍😍😍 — Harry Tindal (@HarryTindal1) October 23, 2021

Evans is back love to see it — SunderlandFan (@Sunderl11339675) October 23, 2021

Gooooooooooooooch 🇺🇸 — Jake Davison (@JakeDavison15) October 23, 2021