Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet League One

‘Love to see it’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react to confirmed team news for Charlton clash

Published

2 hours ago

on

Sunderland will be looking to continue their strong start to the League One season on Saturday afternoon, as they host Charlton Athletic at The Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats go into the game second in the third-tier standings, one point behind league leaders Plymouth and with two games in hand, having won four of their last five league outings.

Charlton meanwhile, go into the game third from bottom of the table after winning just one of their last eight in the league, with this their first match since the sacking of Nigel Adkins, with club legend Johnnie Jackson taking temporary charge of the Addicks.

Perhaps with that in mind, Sunderland manager Lee Johnson has named a side that shows that is unchanged from the one that thrashed Crewe 4-0 in midweek, while Corry Evans, Lynden Gooch and Frederik Alves all return to the matchday squad with places on the bench.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Sunderland fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Can you get 27/27 on these Sunderland quiz questions?

1 of 27

In what year were Sunderland formed?

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Love to see it’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react to confirmed team news for Charlton clash

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: