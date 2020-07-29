Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Love to see it’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans are delighted with recent club announcement

Sheffield Wednesday have recently completed the signing of Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, who arrives from Manchester City.

The 19-year-old has caught the eye with some impressive displays for the Manchester City academy teams, but has made the move to Hillsborough.

The Owls endured a frustrating season, which saw them win just twice since returning to competitive action, after off-the-field events had called a temporary halt to fixtures across the country.

They finished 16th in the Championship table in the 2019/20 season, and will be hoping they can improve on this poor conclusion to this year’s campaign ahead of next season.

In an interview with the club’s official website, Dele-Bisharu expressed his delight at signing for Sheffield Wednesday, and was confident of forcing his way into the first-team in the future.

“I’m honoured to sign for Sheffield Wednesday and I’m excited to be here.

“I’m at an age now where I want to be playing first team football and I am confident it will fall into place for me here.”

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on the signing of Dele-Bisharu.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


