‘Love to see it’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans are delighted with recent club announcement

Sheffield Wednesday have recently completed the signing of Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, who arrives from Manchester City.

The 19-year-old has caught the eye with some impressive displays for the Manchester City academy teams, but has made the move to Hillsborough.

The Owls endured a frustrating season, which saw them win just twice since returning to competitive action, after off-the-field events had called a temporary halt to fixtures across the country.

Can you score full marks on the ultimate Sheffield Wednesday quiz?

1 of 14 What position did Sheffield Wednesday finish in the 2019/20 season? 15th 16th 17th 18th

They finished 16th in the Championship table in the 2019/20 season, and will be hoping they can improve on this poor conclusion to this year’s campaign ahead of next season.

In an interview with the club’s official website, Dele-Bisharu expressed his delight at signing for Sheffield Wednesday, and was confident of forcing his way into the first-team in the future.

“I’m honoured to sign for Sheffield Wednesday and I’m excited to be here.

“I’m at an age now where I want to be playing first team football and I am confident it will fall into place for me here.”

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on the signing of Dele-Bisharu.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Surely he doesn't come to a team about to be relegated. We must know something. Surely… — Mike Norton (@MikeNorton1980) July 28, 2020

This kid is very good I'm hearing Great Signing 👍 SWFC — Mark )-Pitsmoor OWL (@Markmoorhouse2) July 28, 2020

Great signing, welcome to Wednesday lad. Look forward to seeing you in action next season 👍🏻 — Red Dragon Sanda (@RedDragonSanda) July 29, 2020

Well doesn’t he look delighted — JT (@JTSHEEPS35) July 28, 2020

"box to box" midfielder…basically been chasing after fodens shadow in training for last 5 years 😂😂

In all seriousness welcome to S6 can't be any worse than pelupessy — Jenks1983 (@Jenks19831) July 28, 2020

Hope he knows what he's letting himself in for but good luck — Mark (@Markybanjo77665) July 28, 2020

Welcome to Hillsborough, Fizz, ignore all the negativeness at this club. Good luck.

Right behind you 💙🦉 — SheOwl7 (@HillsboroughS6) July 28, 2020

20*goals and sell him for 100 mill next year — Unique Name (@UniqueName1720) July 28, 2020

Least he looks happy — 🦉 Sam Davies 🦉 (@samdavies1867) July 28, 2020

Welcome to the Wednesday family Fisayo. 💙🦉 — Sarah 🦉🏳️‍🌈 💙💙 (@gilli1976) July 28, 2020

He looks thrilled lol. Welcome Fisayo — variank (@variank_twitch) July 28, 2020

You love to see it! — Shane Andrew 🦉 (@shane1191) July 28, 2020