‘Love to see it’ – Plenty of Portsmouth fans react to defender’s arrival ahead of 2021/22 season

Portsmouth have announced that they have completed a deal to sign left-back Liam Vincent from Bromley for an undisclosed fee.

Vincent caught the eye with some strong performances for the National League club, and has signed a three-year deal with Danny Cowley’s side this summer.

Speaking in an interview with the club’s official website, Cowley revealed that there was interest from both Premier League and Championship clubs for Vincent’s services, but believed that Portsmouth was the ideal move for him.

“While there was lots of interest from a number of Premier League and Championship clubs, he believed Pompey to be the right club for his continued development. Having played senior football already, he wanted to go into a first team environment.”

“He has work to do on the defensive aspect of his game and we look forward to working with him on the training ground to develop this area of his performance.”

Pompey will be hoping they can win promotion back into the Championship this term, after missing out on a top-six finish under the management of Kenny Jackett in the 2020/21 campaign.

Plenty of Portsmouth supporters took to social media to react to the news of Vincent’s arrival at Fratton Park ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

