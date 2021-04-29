‘Love to see it’, ‘Outstanding’ – These Swansea fans react as fresh contract terms agreed with senior player

Swansea City are getting ready for a second-straight play-off campaign, but it hasn’t stopped them sorting out player contracts for next season.

Full focus will be on the pitch ahead of a crucial two games next month against either Brentford, Bournemouth or Barnsley, but one player in particular will have had a confidence boost going into it.

That’s because Kyle Naughton has had his contract extended by a further year to keep him at the Liberty Stadium until at least the summer of 2022.

The 32-year-old has been around for a while having made his breakthrough at Sheffield United as a teenager, and he’s been at the Swans since 2015 having joined them back in the Premier League days from Tottenham Hotspur.

Naughton has been a regular fixture at the club for the majority of his time, and for most of the current season he has been deployed as a centre-back with Connor Roberts cementing the spot as starting right-wing-back.

In recent weeks though Naughton has returned to his natural home of right-back as Steve Cooper reverted back to a 4-2-3-1 formation, and if he features against Derby County this weekend, he will have made his 200th league appearance for the club.

There’s been a great response to the news to his new deal as Swans fans took to Twitter to react.

Wow I love you — dave (@scfcdavies) April 29, 2021

Yes Kyle!! Very well earned extension what a season — Callum Davies (@SCFC_Callum) April 29, 2021

Great news!! So underrated 🦢🤍🖤 — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺 Dylan Thomas 🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@dylanthomas91) April 29, 2021

Love to see it — Curtis Evans – TheTrueJack (@TheTrueJackYT) April 29, 2021

Great news 👍🏼 — Fatty Lewis (@fullynuking) April 29, 2021

As much as this is a good deal. We really could do with fresh blood this window as well. Crying out for creativity, and pace this window. https://t.co/y4DQaHCTE5 — Daniel James (@DanielJJames2) April 29, 2021

Outstanding news this see 🤟🏼🦢🖤 https://t.co/Lh3FUJ7tk5 — Ryan Poulton (@ryanpoults2) April 29, 2021