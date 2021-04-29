Sky Bet Championship
‘Love to see it’, ‘Outstanding’ – These Swansea fans react as fresh contract terms agreed with senior player
Swansea City are getting ready for a second-straight play-off campaign, but it hasn’t stopped them sorting out player contracts for next season.
Full focus will be on the pitch ahead of a crucial two games next month against either Brentford, Bournemouth or Barnsley, but one player in particular will have had a confidence boost going into it.
That’s because Kyle Naughton has had his contract extended by a further year to keep him at the Liberty Stadium until at least the summer of 2022.
The 32-year-old has been around for a while having made his breakthrough at Sheffield United as a teenager, and he’s been at the Swans since 2015 having joined them back in the Premier League days from Tottenham Hotspur.
Naughton has been a regular fixture at the club for the majority of his time, and for most of the current season he has been deployed as a centre-back with Connor Roberts cementing the spot as starting right-wing-back.
Swansea City quiz: Does the Liberty Stadium have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?
In recent weeks though Naughton has returned to his natural home of right-back as Steve Cooper reverted back to a 4-2-3-1 formation, and if he features against Derby County this weekend, he will have made his 200th league appearance for the club.
There’s been a great response to the news to his new deal as Swans fans took to Twitter to react.
Wow I love you
— dave (@scfcdavies) April 29, 2021
Yes Kyle!! Very well earned extension what a season
— Callum Davies (@SCFC_Callum) April 29, 2021
Great news!! So underrated 🦢🤍🖤
— 🏴🇪🇺 Dylan Thomas 🇪🇺🏴 (@dylanthomas91) April 29, 2021
Love to see it
— Curtis Evans – TheTrueJack (@TheTrueJackYT) April 29, 2021
Great news 👍🏼
— Fatty Lewis (@fullynuking) April 29, 2021
Massive. #YJB
— liam (@SCFC_JACKS) April 29, 2021
As much as this is a good deal. We really could do with fresh blood this window as well. Crying out for creativity, and pace this window. https://t.co/y4DQaHCTE5
— Daniel James (@DanielJJames2) April 29, 2021
Outstanding news this see 🤟🏼🦢🖤 https://t.co/Lh3FUJ7tk5
— Ryan Poulton (@ryanpoults2) April 29, 2021