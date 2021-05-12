Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Love to see it’, ‘More of this please’ – These Preston North End fans react as fresh contract news announced

The building blocks are being put in place for Preston North End under Frankie McAvoy’s permanent role as head coach as four youth team players have penned their first professional deals.

It is a far cry from what happened at the end of the 2019/20 campaign, as not a single pro contract was handed out in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only Ethan Walker, who had signed a deal before football was affected by the virus, graduated from the crop of youngsters and North End’s decision looked to be a foolish one months later.

That’s because Tyrhys Dolan, who was one of the more exciting players from the under-18’s, was picked up by Blackburn Rovers for their development squad initially, but quickly made their senior squad and has lit up the Championship at times – including scoring at Deepdale back in November.

The same mistakes aren’t being made this time though as North End have offered out four deals.

Strike partners Joe Rodwell-Grant and Jacob Holland-Wilkinson – the latter who was named Scholar of the Year and was named on the bench for the first team multiple times – have both signed deals for next season.

Left-back Lewis Coulton and goalkeeper Ollie Lombard both join them on one-year deals with the option for a second year, and Lombard’s contract probably signals the end for Mathew Hudson at Deepdale, who has only made one appearance in five years and will probably move on to try and secure football elsewhere this summer.

North End fans seem pretty happy that some youth players will be getting a chance to impress and they’ve been reacting to the contract news on social media.


