Middlesbrough have secured the service of Jonny Howson for the 2023/24 campaign.

Michael Carrick's side have eyes on the Premier League in the current campaign and are looking to close in on Sheffield United over the course of April, making something out of a race for automatic promotion that felt on the brink of done just a matter of months ago.

Key to Boro's push for promotion will be Howson, who has been a figure of consistency at the base of midfield for some time now, rattling past 250 appearances for the club in recent months.

Howson has now signed a new one-year agreement with Middlesbrough, with the Teessiders tying him down until the summer of 2024 and giving him the opportunity to get 300 club appearances for Boro under his belt.

The 34-year-old is a veteran of the EFL, having played for both Leeds United and Norwich City at the level, as well as Boro.

Howson also has Premier League experience under his belt from his time with the latter; more top-flight exposure could, of course, come with Boro further down the line.

He's a key man for Carrick and Boro, which is underlined by the upbeat reaction to his new deal:

