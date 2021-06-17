‘Love to see it’, ‘Great news’ – These Birmingham fans react as fresh contract news emerges

Birmingham City are yet to make any new signings in the summer transfer window unlike some of next season’s rivals, but they’ve been able to tie up some prospects for the future.

There was disappointing news earlier in the week when it came out that Croatian midfielder Alen Halilovic had turned down a new deal with the Blues, meaning that Lee Bowyer will have to assess his options in that position.

But contract news has emerged of a different kind today and Halilovic’s potential long-term successor and another potential star of the future for Birmingham have penned new contracts.

21-year-old Northern Irishman Caolan Boyd-Munce, who has made seven league appearances for Birmingham – but just one of them coming in the 2020-21 campaign – has put pen-to-paper on a new two-year deal at St Andrew’s and he will be hoping that more senior opportunities are coming next season.

And he will be joined in the squad next season by 20-year-old midfielder Ryan Stirk, whose new deal is for one year with the club having the option of extending it by another.

Bowyer gave Stirk – a Wales under-21 international – a chance at the back end of the 2020-21 campaign as he started the last two matches against Cardiff and Blackburn, and he seemingly impressed enough to be offered an extended deal.

Birmingham fans have been reacting to the latest news and it’s one of joy for their supporters.

Good news and well done lads. But we failed to negotiate a contract with Haliovic and looks like Miller is going. 😔 — George (@BCFC_Jawz) June 17, 2021

Congrats Ryan and Caolan this is great news KRO 💙😃⚽🎉 — Katharine Corbett (@rgredgdkc) June 17, 2021

Great news 🙌🏽💙 — 𝕽𝕱¹⁷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@RhysBCFC) June 17, 2021

Superb — Jack 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@jackbcfc_) June 17, 2021

Stirk is class — Olly (@Coatesollyv2) June 17, 2021

Good news seeing these two sign excited to see Stirk in the next year https://t.co/QnYlPu7XCw — Lad from the Tilton (@LadFromTheBlues) June 17, 2021

Good. Had an inkling that Boyd-Munce may be on his way out but definitely worth keeping hold of. You’d expect both to be in and around the first team squad next season https://t.co/tNU3wkMjku — Tom (@TP0wen) June 17, 2021

We love to see it https://t.co/1g61gJ5MV7 — Conor Keane (@conorkeane21) June 17, 2021