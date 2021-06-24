‘Love to see it’, ‘Decent’ – Many Birmingham City fans react as 26-y/o’s arrival is confirmed

Birmingham City have completed a deal to sign Jordan Graham on a two-year deal, the club have confirmed.

Graham has been a free-agent since departing League One side Gillingham, and will be hoping he can make a positive impact at St. Andrew’s heading into the new Championship season.

The 26-year-old scored 13 goals, and was on hand to provide nine assists from his 44 appearances in all competitions for Gillingham, as he opted to not extend his stay with the club.

Birmingham finished 18th in the Championship table in the 2020/21 season, and will be eager to challenge higher up the second tier standings moving forwards.

They’re set to get their new league campaign underway on August 7th, when they take on Sheffield United, in what is likely to be a tough test for Lee Bowyer’s side.

Plenty of Birmingham City supporters took to social media to react to the news of Graham’s arrival, with most of them in optimistic mood after his arrival was confirmed.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

On a free can't be sad about that — ROBBIEBCFC 1875 (@ROBBIEBCFC1875) June 24, 2021

Oh hello fella — Cian 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@B9Denaro) June 24, 2021

Two very decent players there! Just a Striker & CB and I’ll be very optimistic. 🤞🏼 — Arthur Gallon 💭 (@arthurgallon) June 24, 2021

Decent signing, well in — Dan🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@DannyGaughan_) June 24, 2021

We absolutely love to see it.

Gwaaarn @JordanGr_11 🙌 https://t.co/xzTEFzv9HN — Karthik Shyamsundar (@MrKartShyam) June 24, 2021

Another one, a good deal for the club https://t.co/LOZSwyGPM6 — L-dog (@lewisOneill) June 24, 2021

Feels good to get deals done early https://t.co/pV9iOCtuaN — -Brennan- (@BBABirmingham) June 24, 2021

Blues doing the business early love to see ittt https://t.co/Rh3FLKtH0R — Joshh Butler (@Josh_Butler20) June 24, 2021