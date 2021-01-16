‘Love to see it’, ‘Announce relegation’ – These Coventry fans offer their thoughts on fresh player agreement

Brighton striker Viktor Gyokeres has joined Coventry City on loan until the end of the season, the Championship club have announced.

Gyokeres spent the first half of the campaign on loan with the Sky Blues’ Championship rivals Swansea City.

During his time at The Liberty Stadium, Gyokeres made 12 appearances in all competitions, scoring once in the Welsh club’s 2-0 win over Stevenage in the FA Cup earlier this month.

Now though Gyokeres is set to spend the next few months in the Midlands, with Coventry confirming on Friday night that the Swedish international has joiined the club on a temporary basis until the end of the current campaign.

Gyokeres is Coventry’s second signing of the January transfer window, after Leicester midfielder Matty James also joined on loan until the end of the season earlier this month.

Taking to Twitter to give their reaction to news of Gyokeres’ arrival, plenty of Coventry fans were keen to give their thoughts on their club’s latest arrival.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters.

