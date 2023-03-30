Blackburn Rovers have moved to tie Scott Wharton down to a new long-term contract in the last 24 hours.

Wharton's younger brother, Adam, signed his own long-term contract back in September 2022, agreeing terms until the end of the 2026/27.

Scott has now followed suit, putting pen-to-paper on a new four-and-a-half year deal that will see him through until the summer of 2027.

The 25-year-old has made 26 appearances across all competitions this season for Jon Dahl Tomasson's side, scoring three goals. In his career so far he's made 70 appearances for Rovers after managing to establish himself in the side following a series of loans as a younger player.

Wharton, who plays as a centre-back, told the club's media: "I’m really happy to extend my stay at the club.

"I’ve been here a long time already, but to stay for another four years is a proud moment for me and my family."

That excitement was shared with the Blackburn supporters, many of who were delighted to see a talented young defender, with plenty of potential still, commit his future to the club.

Wharton was involved off the bench in Blackburn's heartbreaking FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Sheffield United heading into the international break, a game that has been dwelled on over the last fortnight.

Blackburn turn their attention back to the Championship this weekend, though, travelling to St Andrew's to take on Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon.

Tomasson's side sit fifth in the table.