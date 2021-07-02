‘Love this’, ‘Very happy’ – These West Brom fans react as Valerien Ismael makes off-field decision

At times you’ve just got to feel sorry for clubs when they’re going through a bit of a tough time – and Barnsley are definitely being put through the ringer right now.

After a top six finish in the Championship last season against all the odds, you’d be forgiven for thinking that the Tykes would push on and go from strength to strength in the 2021-22 campaign.

But the complete opposite has happened as the club have been pretty much cherry-picked – influential CEO Dane Murphy is on his way to Nottingham Forest, club captain Alex Mowatt has departed at the end of his contract and manager Valerien Ismael has been taken by West Bromwich Albion.

The Frenchman performed miracles at Oakwell last season and his efforts did not go unnoticed, but unfortunately for Barnsley fans that play-off first leg against Swansea in May will be the only time that they will have been able to witness Ismael in charge of their club.

It’s not only Ismael that has gone to the Baggies though, as he’s returned to take assistant coach Adam Murray to The Hawthorns as well.

Murray has been at Barnsley since 2018, having initially being appointed as manager of the club’s under-18’s before stepping up to coach with the senior squad when Ismael was appointed back in October 2020.

Having also been a caretaker manager at the club on two separate occasions, Murray was seen as an important part of the structure at Oakwell and his appointment has been taken as a positive by West Brom fans.

