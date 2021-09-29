‘Love this team’, ‘Special group’ – These Derby County fans react as Wayne Rooney’s men secure win over Reading

Derby County are now on one point in the league after they beat Reading 1-0 at Pride Park this evening.

The Rams have had to deal with plenty of off-field problems this season, with the 12 point deduction following administration sending them to the bottom of the table and into minus points.

Despite all of that, Wayne Rooney has clearly created a real spirit in the squad, and his side battled for a win against the Royals, with Craig Forsyth the unlikely matchwinner as he scored his first goal since 2016.

Whilst relegation seems very likely if another points deduction follows, the fans are still delighted with how Rooney has got the team performing and the heart they are showing.

As you would expect, the support were full of compliments for the players and staff on Twitter, as they praised them for the hard-fought victory over Veljko Paunovic’s side.

Here we look at some of the comments…

These players and coaching staff are a special group. We’re lucky to have them in such a difficult time for the club🐏🖤#dcfc — Harry Goodwin (@harry_goodwin10) September 29, 2021

They keep writing us off at their peril…..#dcfc👏👏💪 — PAUL ludditt (@paull2265) September 29, 2021

This team has got fight and it’s got heart. And I am here for that. 👏🏼 #coyr #dcfc #dcfcfans — Andy Allen (@ajallen75) September 29, 2021

Another brilliantly committed performance, showed some moments of quality going forward and, bar that Laurent header in the last couple minutes, didn’t give away any clear-cut chances, despite Reading having a lot of the ball in the second half. COYR #dcfc — James Barbour (@lifeofbarbs) September 29, 2021

If there’s one group of players that you want on your team it’s this lot. Great heart. Great desire. Great belief. Superb win. Same again on Saturday 💪#dcfc #dcfcfans https://t.co/Qe1bgpHGCx — Alex Fisher (@alexrdfisher) September 29, 2021

The ultimate 2021 Derby County quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 In what year were the Rams founded? 1874 1884 1894 1904