Derby County

‘Love this team’, ‘Special group’ – These Derby County fans react as Wayne Rooney’s men secure win over Reading

Derby County are now on one point in the league after they beat Reading 1-0 at Pride Park this evening.

The Rams have had to deal with plenty of off-field problems this season, with the 12 point deduction following administration sending them to the bottom of the table and into minus points.

Despite all of that, Wayne Rooney has clearly created a real spirit in the squad, and his side battled for a win against the Royals, with Craig Forsyth the unlikely matchwinner as he scored his first goal since 2016.

Whilst relegation seems very likely if another points deduction follows, the fans are still delighted with how Rooney has got the team performing and the heart they are showing.

As you would expect, the support were full of compliments for the players and staff on Twitter, as they praised them for the hard-fought victory over Veljko Paunovic’s side.

Here we look at some of the comments…

