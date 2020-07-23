‘Love this signing’ – Millwall closing in on early transfer: The verdict

Ryan Woods looks set to be staying at Millwall on loan from Stoke City for next season, with Football Insider reporting that an agreement is close to being reached.

Out of favour at the Potters, Woods joined the Rowett revolution at The Den during the 19/20 campaign and did a very good job in midfield, with the Lions evidently wanting to keep him on.

A good move from the club, then? Our team at FLW assess…

Chris Thorpe

I think this is an excellent piece of business for the Lions, who will be acquiring a player who has largely thrived since arriving at the New Den on loan this season.

Woods is a brilliant technical operator who sees penetrating passes from deep and will no doubt complement the style of play that Gary Rowett has looked to implement since arriving at the club this term.

The move is a win-win for both sides as Woods appears unlikely to feature in Michael O’Neill’s plans at the bet365 Stadium due to the form of some of the midfielders at the Potters.

Overall Millwall will be extremely pleased if they manage to seal this move in the coming weeks.

Ned Holmes

I love this signing from a Milwall perspective.

Woods has been a key man in the Lions midfield under Gary Rowett, so bringing him back for next season is a great bit of business in my eyes.

It brings with it continuity, which will be key in ensuring Millwall carry over the momentum they’ve built this term.

The upcoming window looks set to be a very strange one and value for money could be more important than ever.

Signing Woods on loan is just that and allows them to focus on spending money in other areas.

Good signing from all angles for me.

Sam Rourke

It’s a great deal.

Woods has been superb ever since Gary Rowett brought him to the New Den, and signing him up early doors on loan ahead of next season is a wise move.

The central midfielder brings tenacity, dynamism and a real eye for a pass and will be a guaranteed starter for the Lions next season – it’s especially needed given Jayson Molumby’s return to parent club Brighton and Hove Albion.

Woods has fit into the playing style that Rowett has employed at Millwall seamlessly, and given the likely financial implications that the global situation will have on the transfer market, this looks viable from a monetary point of view for the Bermondsey side.

Good business.