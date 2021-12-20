Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Ipswich Town

‘Love this’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to James Norwood’s message to Kieron Dyer

Published

51 mins ago

on

Many Ipswich Town fans have taken to Twitter to react to James Norwood’s heartfelt message to the club’s Under-23 manager Kieron Dyer following the club’s latest display in League One.

Norwood’s future at Portman Road was looking bleak during Paul Cook’s tenure as the former Tractor Boys boss was seemingly willing to part ways with the forward in the January transfer window.

However, since opting to part ways with Cook earlier this month, Ipswich have handed Norwood the chance to prove his worth in the third-tier.

After scoring in the club’s clash with Wigan Athletic, the 31-year-old backed up this display by finding the back of the net in Saturday’s showdown with Sunderland.

Norwood’s header was cancelled out by a strike from Black Cats forward Nathan Broadhead as the game ended in a draw.

Reflecting on recent events at Ipswich on Twitter, Norwood praised Dyer for helping him during what was a tough period for the striker.

The forward posted a video of him interacting with Dyer after scoring his goal against Sunderland with the caption: “This man has been unbelievable for me the last few months.

“He’s kept me in a position to be able to come back and do what I love, looked after me and helped me.

“He’s a great coach.

“Can’t express my gratitude enough to KD [Dyer], Brian Clug and Nathan (fitness coach).”

1 of 28

Ipswich Town joined the Football League in which year?

Upon seeing Norwood’s message, many Ipswich fans reacted in a positive manner on Twitter.

Here are some of the best replies from the club’s supporters…

Ipswich will be looking to build upon their recent performances against Wigan and Sunderland when they face Gillingham on Boxing Day.


Related Topics:

Freelance writer for Football League World. Previously worked for 90min & GiveMeSport.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Love this’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to James Norwood’s message to Kieron Dyer

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: