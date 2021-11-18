Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Love this man’, ‘Some bloke’ – These Derby County fans react to comments from key figure after club punishment

Published

17 seconds ago

on

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has admitted that the points deduction is ‘disappointing’ as his side face up to the prospect of relegation.

The Rams were hit with a 12-point penalty after entering administration in September, with another nine points deducted this week after talks with the EFL due to further financial issues.

As a result, Rooney’s men are on -3 points in the table, and 18 points from safety, meaning relegation seems inevitable.

And, speaking to RamsTV about the situation, the boss didn’t hide the fact it was a setback but he made it clear that he was proud of the players for the way they’ve handled the many problems that have come up this season due to off-field decisions.

It’s fair to say his comments went down well with the fans, who appreciate what a good job Rooney has done in a very challenging environment.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


