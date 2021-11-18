‘Love this man’, ‘Some bloke’ – These Derby County fans react to comments from key figure after club punishment

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has admitted that the points deduction is ‘disappointing’ as his side face up to the prospect of relegation.

The Rams were hit with a 12-point penalty after entering administration in September, with another nine points deducted this week after talks with the EFL due to further financial issues.

As a result, Rooney’s men are on -3 points in the table, and 18 points from safety, meaning relegation seems inevitable.

And, speaking to RamsTV about the situation, the boss didn’t hide the fact it was a setback but he made it clear that he was proud of the players for the way they’ve handled the many problems that have come up this season due to off-field decisions.

Have any of these 30 ex-Derby County players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 John Brayford Yes No

It’s fair to say his comments went down well with the fans, who appreciate what a good job Rooney has done in a very challenging environment.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Couldn’t care what happens from here but i tell ya what Rooneys some bloke❤️ https://t.co/dpiOTBQJZc — Jack (@wildon_jack) November 17, 2021

Couple of little veiled digs at Morris there?😂 — Darren Weightman (@dazw71) November 17, 2021

I love this man so much https://t.co/c6VvHQl7lq — Will Scott (@Will_Scott17) November 17, 2021

Remember that buzz when it was announced he was coming to Derby and that bigger buzz when he took the reigns and now listen to him! What A Man! For certain he will make sure we don’t go down without a fight and we can’t ask for anything more! — keith johnson (@KeithJonno) November 17, 2021

We love you Wayne — Zachary (@ZacConnor) November 17, 2021

This man…❤ — Jules DCFC🐑 snowflakes nooo 🙄🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@julesossie) November 17, 2021