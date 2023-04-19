Birmingham City managed to deliver the perfect response to their recent defeat to Sunderland in yesterday's clash with Millwall at The Den.

Lukas Jutkiewicz scored what turned out to be the winning goal in the first-half of this fixture for the Blues.

After being played through by Reda Khadra, Jutkiewicz converted from a tight angle.

A stand-out display from Neil Etheridge, who was brought on as a replacement for the injured John Ruddy, prevented Millwall from scoring an equaliser as he made six saves.

While this particular win will be remembered for Etheridge's escapades, Hannibal Mejbri produced a passionate moment in the closing stages of the game.

Introduced as a substitute in the 78th minute, the midfielder managed to win his side a free-kick in stoppage-time after embarking on a mazy run.

After the referee blew the whistle to confirm that Hannibal had been fouled by Shaun Hutchinson, the Tunisia international celebrated wildly.

Hannibal first gestured towards the travelling Birmingham fans before provoking Millwall's supporters as his side prepared to take the free-kick.

How have Birmingham's fans reacted to Hannibal's passionate moment on Twitter?

Upon seeing Hannibal's celebration for winning a free-kick, many Birmingham fans offered their thoughts on this moment on Twitter.

These Blues supporters expressed their delight with Hannibal's reaction.

Meanwhile, this Birmingham fan compared Hannibal to former player Robbie Savage.

As for these Blues fans, they have praised Hannibal for his attempt to wind up Millwall's supporters.

Will Hannibal be able to help Birmingham secure a positive result against Blackpool this weekend?

The Blues will be keen to back up their win over Millwall by securing a positive result in their meeting with Blackpool on Saturday at St Andrew's.

While Hannibal may not start for the Blues in this fixture, there is a chance that he could be deployed as a substitute once again by John Eustace.

If he is provided with an opportunity to showcase his talent, the 20-year-old will need to produce an eye-catching cameo display in order to force his way back into the side for the remaining league fixtures.

Birmingham will fancy their chances of defeating Blackpool as their opponents have lost each of their last eight away league games.

Having been utilised on 35 occasions by the Blues this season in the Championship, it will be interesting to see what the future will hold for Hannibal when he returns to his parent-club Manchester United later this year.