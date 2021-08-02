‘Love this’, ‘I’m expecting screamers’ – Many West Brom fans excited by latest club announcement

West Bromwich Albion have announced the signing of free agent Adam Reach, which has drawn an excited reaction from many fans of the Championship club.

Reach left Sheffield Wednesday at the expiration of his contract and has been strongly linked with a move to the Hawthorns throughout the summer.

West Brom announced today that the 28-year-old had become their fourth signing of the summer after Alex Mowatt, Quevin Castro, and Matt Clarke.

The winger has signed a three-year deal with Albion and suggested that it was the West Midlands club’s ambition that had drawn him to them.

He said: “It’s clear that West Bromwich Albion is a very ambitious club.

“I share those ambitions of wanting to play in the Premier League.

“It’s the most exciting challenge of my career and it’s certainly the biggest challenge of my career.

“I pride myself on making a lot of appearances for clubs. I want to make plenty of appearances here and have my best years here. I just’s cant wait to get started.”

Reach is an experienced Championship campaigner, having made more than 300 appearances in the second division and been a regular fixture in the Owls starting XI across the past five seasons.

What was the score the last time West Brom played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 What was the score when West Brom last played at Goodison Park? 4-2 5-2 5-3 4-3

The past few seasons have seen him struggle to recreate the form that made him a key attacking option in 2017/18 and 2018/19 but it seems Baggies boss Valerien Ismael feels he can offer something to his squad.

The Hawthorns faithful aren’t entirely convinced but there were still many excited to welcome him to the club.

Read their reaction on Twitter here:

Guarantee you 4 absolute screamers a season, Welcome AR!☄️ https://t.co/fkEU3CcYBU — Jord @ Social Soccer Hub (@JordLewis_SSH) August 2, 2021

Good cover for CT at lwb, sensible signing. #wba https://t.co/OtOC9eiQPQ — Lee Williams (@LeeWilliamsWBA) August 2, 2021

Welcome Adam, I'm expecting screamers now https://t.co/OwLWOJuxqh — FGVWBA1878 (@fgvwba1878) August 2, 2021

Welcome to the back of my shirt Adam Reach #wba https://t.co/dgnMNzTtH7 — Max Palermo (@Maxpalermo5) August 2, 2021

Oh man the goals now 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩 https://t.co/M1l2LTTVGS — Harley 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@harley_wba) August 2, 2021