‘Love this’, ‘Hats off’ – These Leeds United fans are loving classy Christmas gesture

Leeds United responded to a young fan’s grievance over receiving gifts from Manchester United defender Ashley Young by sending him gifts with a visiting Adam Forshaw.

It’s common knowledge throughout football fans that Leeds have an intense rivalry with Manchester United and it is clear that this has not lessened since Leeds’ fall from grace early in the millennium. Both sides have been known to share their discontent to the other regardless of who they are playing in a particular game.

Since their relegation and downfall in 2004, Leeds and Man United have met just twice competitively with each side boasting a win apiece. The Whites came out victorious at Old Trafford in 2010 thanks to a single Jermaine Beckford goal, while Manchester United were triumphant in the League Cup in 2011, running out 3-0 winners with Paul Pogba making his debut.

One young Leeds fan is currently spending his time in Manchester Children’s Hospital and is not afraid to wear his beloved Leeds shirt despite being in the city of Leeds’ biggest rivals.

Man United defender Ashley Young came around to visit and bring gifts but Eddie was not keen on receiving gifts from the Red Devils man. In response to this, Leeds United had midfielder Adam Forshaw make the trip to the hospital to visit Eddie and give him gifts ahead of Christmas from the one club he loves:

With this gesture sparking a lot of discussion and praise from fans on Twitter

