Blackburn Rovers

‘Love this’, ‘Has to get game time’ – Many Blackburn fans react as club strike fresh player agreement

Published

7 mins ago

on

Blackburn Rovers have confirmed that Harry Chapman has signed a new one-year deal at Ewood Park.

Chapman’s contract was set to expire this week, but was offered a new deal having impressed on loan at Shrewsbury Town last season.

The winger joined Shrewsbury on loan in the January transfer window, before scoring seven goals in 24 appearances for Salop.

Before that, Chapman had fallen out of favour at Ewood Park under Tony Mowbray, making only five appearances in the 2019/20 Championship campaign, all of those coming as substitute cameos.

The 23-year-old is now rejuvenated after impressing in League One, and he has now signed a new deal with the club.

Blackburn have confirmed that Chapman has put pen to paper on a new deal which will keep him at Ewood Park until the summer of 2022.

Blackburn fans will now be hoping that Chapman can take that form into next season, having played with real confidence for Steve Cotterill’s side in League One last term.

They could do with his goals, too, with Harvey Elliott now back at Liverpool and Adam Armstrong attracting plenty of interest.

Here’s how Blackburn fans reacted to the news that Chapman has penned a new contract in Lancashire…


