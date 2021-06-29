‘Love this’, ‘Has to get game time’ – Many Blackburn fans react as club strike fresh player agreement

Blackburn Rovers have confirmed that Harry Chapman has signed a new one-year deal at Ewood Park.

Chapman’s contract was set to expire this week, but was offered a new deal having impressed on loan at Shrewsbury Town last season.

The winger joined Shrewsbury on loan in the January transfer window, before scoring seven goals in 24 appearances for Salop.

Before that, Chapman had fallen out of favour at Ewood Park under Tony Mowbray, making only five appearances in the 2019/20 Championship campaign, all of those coming as substitute cameos.

The 23-year-old is now rejuvenated after impressing in League One, and he has now signed a new deal with the club.

Blackburn have confirmed that Chapman has put pen to paper on a new deal which will keep him at Ewood Park until the summer of 2022.

Blackburn fans will now be hoping that Chapman can take that form into next season, having played with real confidence for Steve Cotterill’s side in League One last term.

They could do with his goals, too, with Harvey Elliott now back at Liverpool and Adam Armstrong attracting plenty of interest.

Here’s how Blackburn fans reacted to the news that Chapman has penned a new contract in Lancashire…

Lets hope our manager doesnt mess him around this time! with the ill treatment he recieved! welcome back Harry!! hopefully u work hard and get in the team! we really need you — BenTheBossJackson (@BenTheBossJack2) June 29, 2021

If he’s anything like he was at Shrewsbury he needs a chance — Matty (@Matty_Joness) June 29, 2021

Time for Mowbray to give this lad a proper chance. With his head screwed on he could be a very decent player for us. — Scott Cameron (@camey1981) June 29, 2021

I for one is glad about this as I see he could be an important part for this season coming give him game time so he can show his talent 🔵⚪💪 — James beattie (@Trevmorris4) June 29, 2021

Let's hope he can kick on this season after his loan spell and force his way into the starting line up 🔵⚪🤞🌟 — ChrisBRFC (@ChrisBRFC91) June 29, 2021

Good for him. Lads a cracking player now needs a chance, which he has to take. Talent like that can’t be spending his career in L1. — Gaz (@S27GDM) June 29, 2021

Love this!! Hopefully another few soon admin ey👀😉 — Adam (@AdamBRFC01) June 29, 2021

Has to get game time — TeeJay Cunningham (@800Teejay008) June 29, 2021