‘Love this guy’, ‘Good energy’ – Plenty of Watford fans are loving key figure’s recent comments

Published

8 mins ago

on

Watford made the surprising decision to part company with Vladimir Ivić earlier this month, despite the club being sat fifth in the Championship. 

The Hornets wasted no time in appointing his replacement either, as they named Xisco Munoz as their new manager, as they look to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Speaking in a recent interview, Munoz insisted that his lack of experience in English football doesn’t matter, and labelled himself as a ‘winner’.

“It doesn’t matter about experience. My experience is being a winner. I have been a winner all my life and won everything in my playing career.

“This is my character. Sometimes experience is about winning. Some have experience for 10 years and won nothing.”

Munoz’s first match in charge of Watford is set to be against Norwich City on Boxing Day, where he’ll be eager to get off to a winning start against the league-leaders at Vicarage Road.

It’s safe to say that Xisco’s recent comments provoked a positive reaction from plenty of Watford supporters on social media.

