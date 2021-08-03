‘Love this’, ‘Great move’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans are delighted as player agreement reached

Sam Hutchinson is believed to have agreed a new deal at Sheffield Wednesday that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2023.

Understand reports stating that Sam Hutchinson has agreed a new contract at #swfc are true. The new deal take him thru to 2023. — Andy Giddings (@Gids1980) August 3, 2021

The 32-year-old is in his second spell with the club having returned to Hillsborough last year after a brief spell in Cyprus. And, whilst Hutchinson couldn’t prevent the Owls from suffering relegation last season, he was one of few who impressed.

With the versatile ex-Chelsea man featuring in 22 games, an initial contract extension was triggered and journalist Andy Giddings has confirmed reports that Hutchinson is set to be rewarded with another 12 months added to his deal now.

How well do you know Sheffield Wednesday’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Alex Turner is the frontman of which band? Oasis Kasabian Arctic Monkeys Pulp

Even though he has a mixed injury record over the years, most fans recognise that the player still has a lot to offer, whilst he will also be a leader in the dressing room for Darren Moore.

Therefore, news of the fresh terms has pleased Wednesday fans and here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…

I mean perfect if we stay in League one. Would like us to get a trusted and better centre-back really. — Callum Breese (@BreeseCallum) August 3, 2021

Great move, such a good experienced center half and good on the ball which suits the DM style — DaveOwl1867 (@wellbeaten1977) August 3, 2021

👍🏻 deffo makes a change, is there a change in wind here 😲 are we actually becoming a functioning football team 🤔 — Jimmy WAWAW! WTID 🦉🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦉 (@Jimmy51906904) August 3, 2021

This can’t be right Joe – we’re doing things the right way ? — Andy (@_Andy__Lee) August 3, 2021

By God I love this!!!!

Happy birthday Hutch and happy whatever to me 💙 #SWFC https://t.co/KSo3g9Ts5K — Added On Time (@added_on_time) August 3, 2021

Brilliant news, both for Hutchinson and the club.

Let’s hope there is more to come, Iorfa Windass Hagan etc, get these players tied down…. Liking what Moore is doing — Lee van Gelder (@DutchMcLovin) August 3, 2021

Finally a manager who believes in sammy and at the same time plays him in his best position where he was touted for england one day…. CB #swfc — Owls_WAWAW (@WawawOwls) August 3, 2021