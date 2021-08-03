Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Love this’, ‘Great move’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans are delighted as player agreement reached

Sam Hutchinson is believed to have agreed a new deal at Sheffield Wednesday that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2023.

The 32-year-old is in his second spell with the club having returned to Hillsborough last year after a brief spell in Cyprus. And, whilst Hutchinson couldn’t prevent the Owls from suffering relegation last season, he was one of few who impressed.

With the versatile ex-Chelsea man featuring in 22 games, an initial contract extension was triggered and journalist Andy Giddings has confirmed reports that Hutchinson is set to be rewarded with another 12 months added to his deal now.

Even though he has a mixed injury record over the years, most fans recognise that the player still has a lot to offer, whilst he will also be a leader in the dressing room for Darren Moore.

Therefore, news of the fresh terms has pleased Wednesday fans and here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…


