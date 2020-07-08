Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Love this’, ‘Good news’ – Plenty of Fulham fans are delighted with important player announcement

2 mins ago

Fulham have confirmed that Anthony Knockaert has signed for the club on a permanent basis. 

Knockaert signed for the Cottagers on loan in the summer of 2019, and has gone on to play a key role in their promotion bid this season.

The winger has made 39 appearances in all competitions this term for Scott Parker’s side, as they currently sit fourth in the Championship table with four matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

He has chipped in with four goals and five assists as well, and will be hoping that he can continue to impress from now until the end of the season.

Fulham have won their last two matches in the Championship, and they’ll be keen to build on those impressive showings in the future.

Plenty of Fulham supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on the news that Knockaert has signed for the club permanently.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


