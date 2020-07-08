‘Love this’, ‘Good news’ – Plenty of Fulham fans are delighted with important player announcement

Fulham have confirmed that Anthony Knockaert has signed for the club on a permanent basis.

Knockaert signed for the Cottagers on loan in the summer of 2019, and has gone on to play a key role in their promotion bid this season.

The winger has made 39 appearances in all competitions this term for Scott Parker’s side, as they currently sit fourth in the Championship table with four matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

He has chipped in with four goals and five assists as well, and will be hoping that he can continue to impress from now until the end of the season.

Fulham have won their last two matches in the Championship, and they’ll be keen to build on those impressive showings in the future.

Plenty of Fulham supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on the news that Knockaert has signed for the club permanently.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Always works hard for the team. End product needs to improve but still a good move — john (@JohnFFC__) July 8, 2020

Good news, gives 100% and has the quality in him — Adam (@ad_1879v2) July 8, 2020

Thought he showed his worth last night — S W Date (@date_stephen) July 8, 2020

Can always rely on him for passion — 𝐹𝒾𝓃 (@fin_ffc) July 8, 2020

Under the right manger and used right he can tear this league apart on his day. — Jay 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Spoony86) July 8, 2020

Always gives 100% but needs to show his quality more consistently but feels like a waste of money for 10.5 mil — Nicholas Carey (@CareyNicholas) July 8, 2020

Good job — cuore_giallonero (@forza795) July 8, 2020

Love this! Such a great work ethic and can always produce something! I think he’s done a good job since the restart, hopefully he can bag a few more goals and assists now 💪🏻 — Laurence Mepham (@Teacher_Loz) July 8, 2020

Good. He's yet to show his best for us, but pleased he's on board. (Keep the final ball simple sometimes Anthony) — KMF (@kepsomd) July 8, 2020

I don’t see his value, 3 year deal shows a lack of ambition, obviously happy to stay a championship side — Gary Druce (@druce_gary) July 8, 2020

Here's hoping his form doesn't dip like Cav and Reid's did after their contracts were made permanent. I like him as he covers well defensively but he can be hot-headed. — Matt (@Tendou1879) July 8, 2020