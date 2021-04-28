‘Love this’, ‘Get in there’ – These Bristol City fans are excited as significant managerial development shared

Bristol City are set to appoint Nigel Pearson as their permanent manager, with the 57-year-old close to agreeing a three-year deal at Ashton Gate.

Breaking: Nigel Pearson has agreed a three-year contract to stay on as #BristolCity manager. The former Leicester boss, who took charge in February, is hugely excited by the project. Big boost for the club. — Ben Fisher (@benfisherj) April 28, 2021

The former Leicester chief was named as Dean Holden’s successor on a deal until the end of the campaign earlier in the year, and he has struggled to make an impact since taking over. Whilst injuries haven’t helped at all, Pearson has failed to get the team firing.

Nevertheless, fans recognise that the issues run deep at Bristol City right now, and they feel Pearson is the right man to oversee what will be a major overhaul at the club in the summer after it was confirmed a deal is close.

With his experience and pedigree, which includes promotion to the Premier League on his CV, the support are now excited to see what Pearson will do as he plans for the future.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

Love this. Let the project begin. — Chris McCarthy (@mccarthyhouse) April 28, 2021

get in there, everything starts now — jack (@jackjoyner0) April 28, 2021

Great news. Sorting the monumental mess, starts now. — Herders76 (@Herders76) April 28, 2021

A bit of certainty. 👍🏻 — Fevs (@Davefevs) April 28, 2021

Great news now for a good back room set up and stability — Chris whitlock (@cswhitlock1976) April 28, 2021

Good news for @BristolCity Now they need to give him the authority to run the football side of the business properly. He has the CV, now let him get on with the job. https://t.co/iWdnhIVfwm — Steve Hughes (@PressSteveH) April 28, 2021

🙌🙌🙌 sort out our club please nige https://t.co/d2pl337KLM — Josh Seymour (@JoshSeymour10) April 28, 2021