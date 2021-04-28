Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Love this’, ‘Get in there’ – These Bristol City fans are excited as significant managerial development shared

Bristol City are set to appoint Nigel Pearson as their permanent manager, with the 57-year-old close to agreeing a three-year deal at Ashton Gate.

The former Leicester chief was named as Dean Holden’s successor on a deal until the end of the campaign earlier in the year, and he has struggled to make an impact since taking over. Whilst injuries haven’t helped at all, Pearson has failed to get the team firing.

Nevertheless, fans recognise that the issues run deep at Bristol City right now, and they feel Pearson is the right man to oversee what will be a major overhaul at the club in the summer after it was confirmed a deal is close.

With his experience and pedigree, which includes promotion to the Premier League on his CV, the support are now excited to see what Pearson will do as he plans for the future.

