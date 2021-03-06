Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Luton Town

‘Love this from Farke’ – Plenty of Norwich fans react to confirmed team news for Luton clash

Norwich City will be looking to strengthen their position at the top of the Championship table on Saturday afternoon, as they host Luton Town at Carrow Road..

Daniel Farke’s side go into the game ten points clear of the play-off places at the top of the table, following their midweek win over Brentford, their sixth straight win.

Luton meanwhile, are 13th in the table, and go into this game off the back of back to back wins over Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest, meaning this could be a potentially tricky task for the Canaries.

Perhaps with that in mind, Farke has named a side that shows two changes from the one that beat Brentford on Wednesday night, as Todd Cantwell and Lukas Rupp come into the side in place of Onel Hernandez and Mario Vrancic, who both drop to the bench.

Taking to Twitter to give their thoughts on that team news, plenty of Norwich fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Canaries supporters had to say.


