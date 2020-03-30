‘Love this’, ‘From Bielsa’s control room’ – Many Leeds fans react to footage of training during fixture delay

Footage has emerged of the Leeds United U23s training hard in isolation, which has been well received by fans of the Yorkshire club.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, professional football in England has been suspended until the 30th of April at the earliest – though reports have suggested the delay will be longer than that.

It is understood that Marcelo Bielsa and his playing staff are doing as much as they can to ensure Leeds are fully fit and ready to go when the season resumes.

According to the Daily Mail, members of Bielsa’s fitness staff have developed regimes to help the players keep on top of their fitness from home.

It appears they’re ensuring that players at all levels remain at peak fitness as footage has been posted on the club’s official Twitter account of Carlos Corberan’s U23s squad working on their fitness together via a video call.

Bielsa has shown his willingness to put faith in players from the academy this season – with the likes of Jamie Shackleton and Leif Davis having featured.

The footage of the U23s appears to have gone down well amongst Whites fans, with many taking to Twitter to reveal their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

Even Covid-19 would fear Bielsa's rigorous training workouts. #lufc — Mitz (@Mital_KE) March 29, 2020

Sign me up to this I need to get in shape — (iggy) (@Ianpguy) March 29, 2020

Omg shattered just watching. Stay safe and well all. 💛💙 — kathleen williams💙💛 ALAW. (@miffy0811_a) March 29, 2020

Should get them to do us a home work out video! Squats with Pabs, lunges with Bill 😂 — Rich & Katie Kins (@TeamKins) March 29, 2020

Is that footage from Bielsa’s control room? — Mick Ward (@MWardy21) March 29, 2020

Riverdance. 👍😂 — Davie Jules esq. 🇬🇧 (@Dav_m160) March 29, 2020