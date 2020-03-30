Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds United

‘Love this’, ‘From Bielsa’s control room’ – Many Leeds fans react to footage of training during fixture delay

Published

46 seconds ago

on

Footage has emerged of the Leeds United U23s training hard in isolation, which has been well received by fans of the Yorkshire club.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, professional football in England has been suspended until the 30th of April at the earliest – though reports have suggested the delay will be longer than that.

It is understood that Marcelo Bielsa and his playing staff are doing as much as they can to ensure Leeds are fully fit and ready to go when the season resumes.

According to the Daily Mail, members of Bielsa’s fitness staff have developed regimes to help the players keep on top of their fitness from home.

It appears they’re ensuring that players at all levels remain at peak fitness as footage has been posted on the club’s official Twitter account of Carlos Corberan’s U23s squad working on their fitness together via a video call.

Bielsa has shown his willingness to put faith in players from the academy this season – with the likes of Jamie Shackleton and Leif Davis having featured.

The footage of the U23s appears to have gone down well amongst Whites fans, with many taking to Twitter to reveal their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:


