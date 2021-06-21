‘Love this’, ‘Don’t think we should sell’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as club respond to transfer offer for attacker

Sheffield Wednesday have turned down Millwall’s initial bid for in-demand attacker Josh Windass.

With the former Rangers man having scored nine goals in the Championship last season, he was always going to attract attention from clubs at that level following the Owls relegation.

That has proven to be the case, with Fulham, West Brom and Stoke City just three teams who are thought to be keen on the 27-year-old.

However, it’s Millwall who have made the first move to try and sign the player, with the Sheffield Star confirming they’ve had a bid rejected for Windass.

Whilst the exact figures behind the offer weren’t revealed, the update states that it will take a ‘much-improved bid’ for Wednesday to ever consider cashing in on the forward.

Such a stance went down well with the fans, who don’t want to the club to sell influential players on the cheap.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

Would of been interesting to know what the fee was — Dan (@danowl16) June 21, 2021

Personally don't think we should sell. Any transfer money probably won't go into the kitty. So we'll be a good player down and no money to replace. — Just Dave (@WawawDave) June 21, 2021

Hopefully the fulham and west brom interest is serious as at least they will have funds to spend with parachute payments — DaveOwl1867 (@wellbeaten1977) June 21, 2021

Make sure we take the second one, that’ll do for me. Guy thinks he’s R9 but in reality he’s more like M1 — ®️ (@No_Gimicks) June 21, 2021