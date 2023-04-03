Kyle Dempsey has taken to Twitter to share a message with Bolton Wanderers' fans following his side's showdown with Plymouth Argyle in the EFL Trophy final.

Bolton proved to be too strong for their League One rivals yesterday as they secured a 4-0 victory at Wembley Stadium.

Dempsey helped Wanderers make the perfect start to this game as he headed them in front in the fourth minute.

Dion Charles then doubled Bolton's advantage as he slotted home after being teed up by Dempsey following a superb bit of build-up play by Ian Evatt's side.

Wanderers went close to scoring a third when Dempsey's effort was blocked by Joe Edwards before being prevented from crossing the line by Plymouth goalkeeper Callum Burton.

Burton then denied Dempsey with a smart stop before Charles fired an effort over the bar.

Following the break, Bolton effectively sealed victory when Elias Kachunga found the back of the net after latching on to a misplaced pass from Matt Butcher.

Gethin Jones then headed home from Aaron Morley's cross to put the game out of sight.

Bolton have now won the EFL Trophy on two occasions in their history with their previous triumph coming during the 1988/89 season.

What did Dempsey say after Bolton's EFL Trophy final win over Plymouth?

Following his side's victory, Dempsey opted to react to this achievement on Twitter.

The midfielder posted: "Well that was incredible!!

"Can't explain that feeling.

"To score at Wembley is a dream come true.

"Enjoy your night Bolton fans, couldn't be happier to deliver that performance for yous!!

"I absolutely love this team and love this club.

"Proud to be part of it @OfficialBWFC."

Can Bolton now go on to reach the play-offs with Dempsey in their side?

Bolton will be looking to secure a return to Wembley in May via the play-offs after providing their fans with a memorable day.

Wanderers still have work to do to secure a top-six finish as they are level on points with Derby County who are currently leading the chasing pack in League One.

Bolton have played a game less than the four teams that are directly below them in the League One standings and will be keen to use the momentum gained from their win over Plymouth to their advantage in the coming weeks.

Having produced a superb individual display against Argyle, Dempsey will be confident in his ability to back up this performance by delivering the goods in the club's clashes with Exeter City and Cambridge United over the Easter period.