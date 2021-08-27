‘Love this’, ‘Absolutely beautiful’ – Many Reading fans react as club close in on 10-cap international

After a summer of little activity due to being hamstrung with a transfer embargo, Reading are set to make some crucial additions to their threadbare squad with just a few days of the transfer window remaining.

The Royals have started the 2021-22 season pretty poorly, losing three of their opening four league matches with their only victory coming at home to Preston North End.

And their need for new acquisitions was only strengthened this week by the news that defender Tom McIntyre is set to spend the next three months on the sidelines due to injury.

He had been playing at left-back for Veljko Paunovic and that role is set to be filled by Chelsea’s Baba Rahman, but going forward there’s still the need to add to the Serb’s options despite the signing of Junior Hoilett last week.

The man who is set to bolster Paunovic’s squad is Croatia international Alen Halilovic, who spent last season at Birmingham City but failed to agree terms on a new contract.

Per the Reading Chronicle, Halilovic’s arrival is thought to be imminent and he brings experience at the top level, having played for both AC Milan and Barcelona during his career.

Royals fans have been reacting to the 25-year-old’s potential signing and it’s fair to say there’s some level of excitement.

2 goodoos pieces of business. UURRRZZZ!!!!! — David Andrews (@DavidAn29523185) August 27, 2021

Happy with that. Can play in the middle or on the right and most Birmingham fans seem to rate him pretty highly. Hopefully the contract is longer than a year and we’ve got a striker and a left back ready to go as well. #readingfc https://t.co/d24BD03dkG — Louis Stagg (@dinglouis_) August 26, 2021

Hopefully he reaches his potential here! — 𝙶𝚊𝚛𝚎𝚝𝚑 (@OohGareth) August 26, 2021

That's beautiful tha is. Absolutely beautiful. — David Andrews (@DavidAn29523185) August 26, 2021

YESSSSS — Lukey (@LukeB_RFC) August 26, 2021

Can Halilovic play left back? #ReadingFC — Dan Hindmarsh (@DanHindmarsh9) August 26, 2021