‘Love this’, ‘A true QPR man’ – Plenty of Hoops supporters react to key moment in Carabao Cup win over Leyton Orient

Queens Park Rangers squeezed through to the Carabao Cup on a nervy evening in East London.

The Hoops took on Leyton Orient on Wednesday night and looked like they were set for an easy night when Rob Dickie headed home early in the clash.

However a late equaliser from the Os meant that the tie ended in particularly dramatic style with a penalty shootout.

Mark Warburton’s side were clinical from the penalty spot and with the League Two side missing two of their spot kicks it left Albert Adomah with the opportunity to be the hero by scoring from 12 yards.

The 33-year-old moved to his boyhood club last summer but due to restrictions has been unable to play in front of QPR’s supporters, at least that was the case until last night.

After slotting the ball home with an assured penalty Adomah made the most of having supporters in attendance by celebrating with the crowd by holding up his QPR jersey, jumping into the crowd and hugging members of the fanbase.

It was clearly a moment that the winger had waited a long time for and as you’d expect, supporters were more than happy on social media to see such passion from a player.

Here’s what some of them had to say on social media after the game.

Adomah a true QPR man🤍💙 — Daniel (@Danne014) August 11, 2021

@uncs37 what a top guy true fan come on you R’ssssss — MrSB81 (@Steve26079300) August 11, 2021

Love this from a true qpr player and fan. Ice cool. — Chris (@Christo72553793) August 11, 2021

LEGEND!! RESPECT TO YOU UNCS

KEEP PLUGING AWAY BRO. — Rob Luther (@RobLuther4) August 11, 2021

@uncs37 you are the guy!!! My 5 year old son would love a shirt from you, see you next home game 🔵⚪️🔵 https://t.co/TWRTJL6wIi — Derek H Wellington (@beefy009) August 11, 2021