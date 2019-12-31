‘Love the passion’, ‘Brilliant’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to club’s footage

Many Nottingham Forest fans have taken to Twitter to react to the club’s footage of their players watching on from the substitutes bench against Wigan Athletic.

The clip posted by the Reds’ official Twitter account shows the likes of Joao Carvalho and Michael Dawson responding to their side’s performance during Sunday’s 1-0 win over the Latics.

Whilst Forest rode their luck at times in this particular clash, they managed to seal all three points due to Tobias Figueiredo’s second-half strike.

As a result of this victory, the Reds climbed up to fifth in the Championship standings.

Set to face Blackburn Rovers tomorrow, Forest will be determined to close the gap between them and the automatic promotion places by securing a positive result at the City Ground.

Having failed to reach the play-offs in the second-tier since 2011, the Reds currently find themselves in a commanding position to make their return to the knock-out competition next May.

After the club posted footage from their clash with Wigan, many Forest fans reacted in a positive manner on Twitter.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Love the passion — Shaun (@aryan86) December 30, 2019

Brilliant — chey phillips (@cheylord88) December 30, 2019

Love these 😍😍 — Ryan Parsons (@Ryan_AParsons) December 30, 2019

❤️ This passion from the lads 🔴⚪ — Tez Lees (@tezlees83) December 30, 2019

Daws an absolute legend — Simon Briggs (@briggscabz) December 30, 2019

When you look at the passive benches when the big clubs play, this is brilliant! — John Patching (@JohnPatching) December 30, 2019

Dawson is all of us. — Elephant Juice (@ElephantJuices) December 31, 2019

No doubting Joao’s passion and commitment — Anthony Cockayne (@anthonycockayne) December 30, 2019

Carvalho & Dawson’s passion 🙌👏🔴⚪️ — Will Thorpe (@ThorpeyNFFC) December 30, 2019