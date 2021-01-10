Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Love the intent,’ ‘Very impressive’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans purr over latest transfer news

Published

8 mins ago

on

A number of Nottingham Forest supporters have urged the Reds to make a move for Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ben Whiteman, following The Athletic’s report that they are ready to join the race for his signature.

Whiteman has emerged as one of the most sought-after midfield talents in the Football League this month with both Preston and Queens Park Rangers having already seen offers knocked back by Doncaster for the 24-year-old. It has been reported that he missed out on the Yorkshire club’s FA Cup tie with Blackburn Rovers with his head having been turned by transfer speculation.

The midfielder is an integral part of Doncaster’s side and they are hoping that they can keep hold of him and are maintain firm over their stance on his valuation. However, the Athletic report that both Nottingham Forest and Derby County have now also entered the race for his signature.

Did Nottingham Forest sign each of these 14 players for more or less than £1 million?

1 of 14

Did Nottingham Forest sign Zach Clough for more or less than £1million?

It is thought Chris Hughton is wanting to turn his attentions towards adding some midfield quality to his squad with the defence having been improved in recent weeks. The Reds have identified both Whiteman and West Brom’s Filip Krovinovic as potential targets to try and secure before the end of the window.

Many Nottingham Forest fans were pleased to see them being linked with an up-and-coming midfield talent and urged the Reds to try and secure his signature ahead of other Championship rivals.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best responses on social media…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Love the intent,’ ‘Very impressive’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans purr over latest transfer news

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: