‘Love the intent,’ ‘Very impressive’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans purr over latest transfer news

A number of Nottingham Forest supporters have urged the Reds to make a move for Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ben Whiteman, following The Athletic’s report that they are ready to join the race for his signature.

Whiteman has emerged as one of the most sought-after midfield talents in the Football League this month with both Preston and Queens Park Rangers having already seen offers knocked back by Doncaster for the 24-year-old. It has been reported that he missed out on the Yorkshire club’s FA Cup tie with Blackburn Rovers with his head having been turned by transfer speculation.

The midfielder is an integral part of Doncaster’s side and they are hoping that they can keep hold of him and are maintain firm over their stance on his valuation. However, the Athletic report that both Nottingham Forest and Derby County have now also entered the race for his signature.

It is thought Chris Hughton is wanting to turn his attentions towards adding some midfield quality to his squad with the defence having been improved in recent weeks. The Reds have identified both Whiteman and West Brom’s Filip Krovinovic as potential targets to try and secure before the end of the window.

Many Nottingham Forest fans were pleased to see them being linked with an up-and-coming midfield talent and urged the Reds to try and secure his signature ahead of other Championship rivals.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best responses on social media…

Whiteman over Krovinovic all day long; we need players who’ll fight for the shirt and feel honoured to play for Forest and not people who just want a payday and can’t get a game in the PL — [AJ]🏳️‍🌈 (@YorkshireLad_87) January 10, 2021

Whiteman is exactly the kind of player we need to target. I’m not sold on Krovinovic but if it’s a loan deal, I’m open to giving him a chance much like with Cafu. Sounds positive. — Jonathan Hill (@Jonathan__Hill) January 10, 2021

Ben Whiteman. Get it done. Krovinovic would be a decent short term option aswell. — Jonathan Antcliffe (@Jonny90nffc) January 10, 2021

I’d love the intent it would show if we opted for younger long-term talent than another loan. — Stuart Benjamin (@stuartbenjaminb) January 10, 2021

Whiteman would be a very impressive signing — JT (@Turns88) January 10, 2021

Fingers crossed we can pull this one off. Be a decent addition. https://t.co/ljYr1HOv2o — Mac Everington (@macevro) January 10, 2021

If the aim is to build something positive here then there is only one option & that is Whiteman. The ACM will have to be filled by Freeman until Johnson/McGuane(#8 or #10) returns + monitor progression of current 23s. https://t.co/Zq9Lhw1eQU — Grant (@Grantnffc1) January 10, 2021

Could not agree more, Whiteman is the man. Got to do everything we can to go for him – Still very doubtful it will happen, but got to fight for his signature — Liam Henshaw (@HenshawAnalysis) January 10, 2021

There’s still a long way to go but IF Forest were to sign Whiteman (and it is a big ‘if’) I’d have a tiny bit of faith that we’re finally heading in the right direction re transfers. Keep banging that drum mate 👍🏼 — Newman (@A_Newman14) January 10, 2021