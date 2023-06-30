Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has revealed that Darren Moore left the Owls as he was asking to quadruple his salary following promotion.

Darren Moore leaves Sheffield Wednesday

Having taken the Yorkshire club back to the Championship, it came as a huge shock earlier this month when it was announced that Moore had left Hillsborough.

Since then, there has been plenty of speculation as to why the ex-West Brom chief left, some of which centred on a lack of backing from the owner.

However, Chansiri denied that in a statement shared on Thursday, as he claimed that Moore wanted four times his current salary on a three-year contract - demands that the club couldn’t meet. Therefore, it was decided it was best for all parties that Moore moved on, despite the promotion.

Sharing financial information like this is unusual in football, but many Wednesday fans were delighted with Chansiri’s honesty as he addressed the issue…

However, it wasn't all praise for Chansiri, as some questioned whether Moore did warrant a significant pay rise, as others speculated there may be a different side to the story that has yet to be shared...