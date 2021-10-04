Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Love that’, ‘We need him’ – These West Brom fans are delighted as player update shared

Published

30 mins ago

on

West Brom have confirmed that Matt Clarke will make his comeback from injury for the U23s against Sunderland this evening.

The defender joined in the summer from Brighton and impressed in his first few outings for Albion, before a hamstring injury forced him off against Blackburn on August 21.

Whilst Clarke returned to the bench for the defeat at Stoke City on Friday night, he hasn’t kicked a ball since the game at Ewood Park, but the Baggies revealed this afternoon that he will be in the XI for the development side against the Black Cats.

As you would expect, this news went down very well with the West Brom fans, with Clarke poised to play against Birmingham City after the international break if he comes through unscathed later on.

Are these 10 facts about West Brom actually true?

1 of 10

The club were founded in 1878. True or false?

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update on the left-sided centre-back from a section of the support on Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Love that’, ‘We need him’ – These West Brom fans are delighted as player update shared

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: