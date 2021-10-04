‘Love that’, ‘We need him’ – These West Brom fans are delighted as player update shared

West Brom have confirmed that Matt Clarke will make his comeback from injury for the U23s against Sunderland this evening.

Positive news 😁 Defender Matt Clarke is set to feature for our #PL2 side against Sunderland on Monday night after recovering from a hamstring injury sustained in August. pic.twitter.com/QiR9BY4Sca — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) October 4, 2021

The defender joined in the summer from Brighton and impressed in his first few outings for Albion, before a hamstring injury forced him off against Blackburn on August 21.

Whilst Clarke returned to the bench for the defeat at Stoke City on Friday night, he hasn’t kicked a ball since the game at Ewood Park, but the Baggies revealed this afternoon that he will be in the XI for the development side against the Black Cats.

As you would expect, this news went down very well with the West Brom fans, with Clarke poised to play against Birmingham City after the international break if he comes through unscathed later on.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update on the left-sided centre-back from a section of the support on Twitter…

Love that😍😍 — Rhys 24x 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WBA_Rhys) October 4, 2021

We need him ASAP — Paul Randon (@paul4wba) October 4, 2021

Clarkedini is on the way back 😍 — Ben (@Woodall_2004) October 4, 2021

Great Townsend can play in his natural position we have missed his outlet — Kirk (@carterusm1477) October 4, 2021

We’ve not been the same team without him or Dara hopefully he’s fully fit for the Blues game. — Jack (@Jackk_Ross) October 4, 2021