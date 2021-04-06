Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Love that’, ‘Unreal’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans are loving Bowyer’s team selection v Brentford

Published

10 mins ago

on

Birmingham City will be looking to pick up much-needed points in the battle to survive in the Championship, when they return to action on Tuesday evening. 

The Blues are currently sat 22nd in the second-tier standings, and are just six points clear of the relegation zone, as they head into their final seven matches of this year’s campaign.

It won’t be an easy task to pick up three points on Tuesday evening either, as Lee Bowyer’s side prepare to take on high-flying Brentford.

Thomas Frank’s side are currently sat third in the Championship table, and will still fancy their chances of catching Watford in the race for the automatic promotion place.

Birmingham City beat Swansea City in their most recent match, and will be hoping to pick up another three points after that impressive showing.

Bowyer has named his starting XI ahead of the game, with Riley McGree replacing Steve Seddon in the only change to the starting XI from the win over the Swans.

Plenty of Birmingham City supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Bowyer’s recent team selection for the clash with Brentford.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


