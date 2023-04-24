Sunderland’s Joe Gelhardt was involved in a confrontation with West Brom’s Darnell Furlong after Dennis Cirkin had equalised in the 2-1 win at The Hawthorns.

What did Joe Gelhardt do?

Firstly, it was a very entertaining game between the two sides, with both knowing the importance of three points as they battle to secure one of the two play-off places that are up for grabs.

Despite taking the lead through a dubious John Swift penalty, the Black Cats would bounce back and secure the points thanks to two goals from unlikely hero Dennis Cirkin.

The left-back found himself to finish well with a header to get Sunderland back on level terms, and he then rounded off a brilliant team move to ensure Tony Mowbray’s men won the game.

However, it was Cirkin’s first goal that became a talking point, as footage was shared on Twitter of Gelhardt and Furlong after the ball had gone in.

The on-loan Leeds United forward, who had been fouled regularly in the game, was jostling in the box with Furlong as the cross came in, and he then turned and pushed the Albion right-back over after Cirkin had scored.

