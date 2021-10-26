‘Love that team’ – Many Sunderland fans left buzzing by starting XI v QPR

Sunderland travel to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium to face QPR in the Carabao Cup this evening and the strength of Lee Johnson’s starting XI has impressed many fans of the North East club.

The Black Cats boss will be hoping for a response from his side after they were beaten by Charlton Athletic on the weekend and a place in the quarter-final of the competition should be enough inspiration for his side.

Johnson looks to have opted for a 4-3-3 with Corry Evans slotting into midfield alongside Dan Neil and Luke O’Nien.

Bailey Wright partners West Ham United loanee Frederik Alves at centre-back, while Denver Humes replaces Dennis Cirkin at left-back.

There’s no room for either Alex Pritchard or Aiden McGeady with Lynden Gooch and Leon Dajaku flanking Ross Stewart up top.

Did these 25 Sunderland transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 In the summer of 2005 Sunderland signed Andy Gray from Sheffield Wednesday - True or false? True False

Sunderland are looking to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since they were runners-up in the 2013/14 campaign when they lost 3-1 to Manchester City in the final.

The Black Cats boss has certainly named a strong side as he’s looked to do just that, which has been well received by many supporters on Twitter…

Love that team from LJ https://t.co/b5i8lUaVdr — 🖤🦁 (@ShayChrister) October 26, 2021

3-1 Sunderland written all over that starting XI https://t.co/mZVQUMBgDf — Jack (@jackthirlaway) October 26, 2021

Stronger line up then I was expecting that — COLIN LYNCH (@COLINDLYNCH) October 26, 2021

Pretty strong team. Should be a good test this — General Mayhem (@Tony_young78) October 26, 2021

We are massive — Joe dickinson (@Joedick93425036) October 26, 2021

Looking a very good lineup!!! For a cup tie. Looking very strong. That’s the lineup he should of put out on Saturday. Well this might be the night where lee Johnson learns which team he has plays stronger. But overall happy with that selection!!🔴⚪️ — Callum Hall (@CallumH17783723) October 26, 2021

My boy DAJAKU 🤩 — LM ツ (@LiamSAFC17) October 26, 2021