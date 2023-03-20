Wigan remain bottom of the league in the Sky Bet Championship but earned a solid point at the weekend as they drew 1-1 with Watford at Vicarage Road.

It's been a tough season for the Latics but they still have a chance of earning survival in the final weeks of the campaign, with them playing Queens Park Rangers up next once the international break is out of the way in what is a big game.

Time will tell as to what happens there, then, but they'll be hoping players like James McClean can be among the goals with him scoring against Watford to earn the point at the weekend.

The winger was certainly delighted with the goal he scored against the Hornets, too, with him quick to celebrate in front of the Watford support after he hit the net.

A knee slide went wrong which he took a bit of stick for, before he stood up in front of the Watford end.

Let's take a look at what has been said on social media about the celebration with plenty of different fans offering their thoughts...

Wigan are currently in 24th in the table and are five points off of safety with Cardiff City also having a game in hand on them in 21st place in the table.

There is still time to turn things around and get themselves to safety, however, and that is what they are hoping is going to play out in the coming weeks after the international break.