‘Love that’ – Plenty of Doncaster Rovers fans react to Darren Moore’s team selection v West Ham United

Doncaster Rovers will be hoping they can pull off an upset on Saturday afternoon, when they take on West Ham United at the London Stadium in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup.

Donny are currently sat fourth in the League One table heading into this one, and will be eager to pull off another shock, having beaten Championship side Blackburn Rovers in the previous round.

Taylor Richards scored the only goal of the game on the day, which saw them book their spot in the Fourth Round of the competition this season.

Darren Moore has named his starting XI for the game against the Hammers, with Richards missing out on a place in his team for this one.

The winner of this tie will take on either Liverpool or Manchester United in the Fifth Round, which certainly means that there is all to play for at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Plenty of Doncaster Rovers supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Moore’s latest team selection ahead of the game.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Ye but don’t know why Richards is not starting tho one off are best players — jack_smith_03 (@jack_smith_06) January 23, 2021

For this match with injuries don’t understand why Richards is not starting but DM as gone with the back four and two in front that beat Blackburn. With JJ injured then Okenabirhie up front, Taylor and choice between Smith and Richards also choice between Lokilo and Simoes. — Stephen Havenhand (@Stevedcfd) January 23, 2021

Nothing to lose, everything to gain, come on reds💪🏻 — T (@TGS_98) January 23, 2021

Surprised Richards not starting but Come on Donny! — Donnyr1976 (@donnyr1976) January 23, 2021

Let’s goooooo ❤️ — 𝙻𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚝𝚝𝚎 💘 (@_Lis3tt3_) January 23, 2021

COYR🔴🔴 — Levi Pinkney (@levi_pinkney) January 23, 2021

Surprised to see Joe Wright back so soon and also Richards not starting. Could really do with some new faces this month https://t.co/77mICXzSgo — HarrogateViking97 (@BenTheRover97) January 23, 2021

Only surprise is to see Wright back so early, Richards was really bad the other night so not really a shock to see him dropped https://t.co/UuhxFOp6Bl — Matt (@Matt_Walker96) January 23, 2021