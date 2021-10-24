‘Love that passion’, ‘Absolute hero’ – Many Derby fans praise midfielder after Coventry City draw

Graeme Shinnie scored a late equaliser as Derby County rescued a late draw away at Coventry City on Saturday.

It was Derby’s fourth draw in a row as a resilient Rams side found a way back into the game at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Wayne Rooney was missing from the dugout with illness so it was Liam Rosenior who was at the helm and he certainly wouldn’t have been happy with Derby’s first half performance as the Rams struggled to cope with Coventry.

Coventry then took the lead with a good move that allowed Godden to break into the box only to be tripped by Lee Buchanan. Godden, back from a two game suspension then coolly dispatched his penalty.

It nearly got worse as Roos was forced to pull off a wonder save before Gustavo Hamer hit the bar from 30 yards out with Godden then heading in the rebound. He was however offside.

Derby then started to impose themselves on the game and the introduction of Colin Kazim-Richards came at the right time. He hit the post before holding the ball up for an overlapping Nathan Byrne who’s cross found Graeme Shinnie, who then chested and volleyed the ball into the corner of the net.

The away end was in raptures and Derby fans could not hold their jubilation enough as they singled out Graeme Shinnie for praise. Here’s what they were saying on Twitter.

He’s Bryson’s twin, absolute hero is Shiniesta. Amazing to see our players feel like that! — Kris Wyatt (@kriswyatt22) October 23, 2021

He’s literally lost it..!!! Surely our real Captain @harryofderby — John Bailey (@johnbailey501) October 23, 2021

Love that passion😍 — Scott W (@scottyw82) October 23, 2021

SHINNIES THE SCOTTISH PIRLO — kyle rigley (@riggokyle546) October 24, 2021

Pure passion in his face — josh (@Joshdcfc1) October 23, 2021

What a man 😍🐏 — Regan bates (@reganbates123) October 23, 2021

Big Craig Bryson vibes. Unreal 😍 https://t.co/hh4Zl572qu — Todd (@toddfentem) October 23, 2021