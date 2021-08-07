Blackburn Rovers
‘Love that midfield’ – Plenty of Swansea fans react as Martin names his first lineup for Blackburn trip
Swansea City mark the start of a new era on Saturday afternoon, as they make the trip to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers on the opening day of the Championship season.
The match is set to be Russell Martin’s first competitive game in charge of the Swans, having left MK Dons to take charge of the Welsh club at the start of this month, taking over from the departing Steve Cooper.
Having missed out on promotion to the Premier League following their play-off final defeat to Brentford at the end of last season, Swansea will of course be looking to go one better than that this time around.
Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, Martin has named a strong first lineup as Swansea boss, with Jamie Paterson handed his debut after joining the club earlier this week, while Matt Grimes captains the side, despite continuing speculation around his future.
Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Swansea fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.
Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.
Squad looks thin!
— Chris Morgan (@chrismorgan1980) August 7, 2021
Paterson 🤩
— Casey 🏴 #YANKSOUT (@caseyr58) August 7, 2021
Paterson and grimes😍
— Vickers🏴 (@Lukevickerrs) August 7, 2021
Love that midfield
— Elis 🦢 (@scfcelis) August 7, 2021
so good
— M@. (@Gucci_Grimes) August 7, 2021
Patooooo
— joe bishop (@_jbish0p) August 7, 2021
👍
— Øwen🏴 (@SwonzFan101) August 7, 2021
This squad is not strong enough to go out and beat these today but COYS!!
— Kobe x iDrxp (@Kobe_x_iDrxp) August 7, 2021